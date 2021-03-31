Inglis succeeds Reid at Mitchells Roberton

Law

Donald Reid and Morag Inglis

Donald Reid is stepping down as chairman of Mitchells Roberton after 24 years, and as partner, but will remain as a consultant and Dean of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow.

Managing partner Morag Inglis, who has been with Glasgow’s longest-established firm of solicitors throughout her entire career and was appointed the first female partner of the firm in 1993, will become chairman.

Professor Roderick Paisley, a professor of Scots Law at the University of Aberdeen, and a specialist in the law of property, conveyancing, succession, and trusts, will join the practice as a consultant.

Ms Inglis said: “I have a hard act to follow as chair. Donald has been an outstanding leader of the firm, and I hope to build on his legacy in taking Mitchells Roberton into a new era.

“I am delighted also that Professor Roderick Paisley is joining Mitchells Roberton as consultant.

“Professor Paisley is recognised in Scotland as a leading expert on the law of conveyancing generally and the law of servitudes particularly.

“In my role as managing partner I have had huge support from Mark McGorm as partnership director so I am delighted that he and I will continue to work together in the development and management of Mitchells Roberton.”

As of 1 April, the partner head count at Mitchell Roberton will be 12 supported by 65 team members.