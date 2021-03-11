Hunter takes up IFA training role at Aberdein Considine

Financial advice

Stuart Hunter: adds to recent recruits

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its financial services team with the appointment of a senior finance specialist.

Stuart Hunter has joined the firm as its director with responsibility for training and competency following senior roles with a number of major financial institutions including CYBG (now Virgin Money), Prudential Financial Planning and Lloyds Banking Group.

He brings more than 20 years’ experience to Aberdein Considine during which time he has specialised in personal finance and wealth management, with a particular focus on pensions.

In his new role, Mr Hunter will oversee the training and competency supervision of the firm’s national network of independent financial advisers as well as compliance oversight of the defined benefit pension advice service.

He is a chartered financial planner and a fellow of the Personal Finance Society as well as an experienced pensions transfer specialist he also holds all of the Chartered Insurance Institute’s and London Institute of Banking and Finance’s pension transfer qualifications.

Aberdein Considine is one of a reducing number of organisations which is authorised and capable of providing defined benefit pension advice, and Mr Hunter’s appointment builds on the investment the firm has made as this area of financial planning grows.

Allan Gardner, financial services director, said Mr Hunter’s knowledge and experience “will be invaluable as we continue to help clients with both their pensions and broader financial planning needs.

“The area of defined benefit pensions in particular is a complex one and it is vital that clients know they have the necessary strength and expertise behind them as they consider how they can best secure their financial future.”

Mr Hunter added: “Aberdein Considine has built a well-earned reputation in financial planning and with independent advisers across the country we’re well placed to support clients as they look ahead, whether it’s buying a new home or planning for retirement.”

His appointment adds to number a staff at Aberdein Considine who have joined this year. These include trainee solicitors Megan Clubb, Rebecca Dickie-Moir and Laura McDonald as well as investment adviser Stewart Davidson.