Hunter Adams marks 10th birthday with change at top

Recruitment

Dean Hunter and Jennifer Marnoch

Hunter Adams has announced several key changes at the top in the run up to its 10th birthday.

Dean Hunter, who set up the recruitment business nearly 10 years ago, will become chairman on a part-time basis.

This change is likely to take effect in the third quarter following a transition from his current role leading the growth in the south region.

Mr Hunter said: “I am in the very fortunate position to have a team of dynamic, progressive leaders who are more than ready to take over the reins. As leaders we must recognise when it is time to step aside and to enable and encourage others to realise their potential.”

Jennifer Marnoch, currently COO, will become managing director of the business on 1 April. Ms Marnoch has been with the business for nearly eight years and has brought together one UK team from three regional offices, to deliver services for 750 clients across 30 sectors.

Ms Marnoch stated: “Dean has built a phenomenal business and I am fully committed to continuing to make Hunter Adams a great place to work and I know that I speak on behalf of the team when I say we will look after it for you and continue to make it prosper.”

Sarah Beaumont, currently head of HR, will be promoted to director of HR and will lead the HR service and manage key clients.