Hudson marks expansion with overseas office

Danish move

Ryan Findlay: ‘ambitious’

Hudson, the e-commerce agency, has expanded overseas after revenue was driven sharply higher by companies moving their operations online during the pandemic.

The Glasgow-based company has set up in Copenhagen in a move to capitalise on the city’s rapidly emerging tech hub.

It has already established an office in Manchester and has plans to open a second in the North West of England this year.

The move overseas comes after Hudson focused its efforts on growth within the e-commerce market – one of the few sectors to grow significantly during the pandemic.

When Covid-19 hit, many businesses sought to shift their operations online, or pivoted to new products and services, which had to be sold remotely.

This helped Hudson deliver a 150% growth in revenue in the year to 28 February 2021. The agency now expects to reach its projected turnover of £1.5million by 2022.

The team’s headcount has doubled in the last year from seven to 14.

Ryan Findlay, CEO, said: “Much has been made of the ‘pandemic pivot’, which effectively brought about years of digital conversion in a matter of months.

“Our ambitious strategy will see us grow our client base in those sectors where rapid digital conversion is most apparent, most notably in the retail industry.”

To support its growth strategy, Hudson has also kicked off a programme of investment to build its own software.