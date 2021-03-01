Help young beat Covid jobs crisis urges SFE’s Begbie

Appeal to firms

Sandy Begbie and the IFSD in Glasgow (pic: Terry Murden)

Financial services companies are being urged to help youngsters whose career paths have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scottish Financial Enterprise chief executive Sandy Begbie said the sector recognises the disproportionate impact Covid-19 has had on young people.

Speaking at the start of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, he said more firms should get behind the Young Person’s Guarantee which aims to give every 16–24-year-old in Scotland the chance of a job, apprenticeship, training, further education or volunteering.

Mr Begbe helped launched the scheme last November in response to Covid-19 and so far it has created 18,000 opportunities.

Mr Begbie said: “The financial and professional services sector employs more than 160,000 people in Scotland and is committed to supporting young people through these difficult times and beyond.

“I believe no one should be left behind because of this pandemic, especially young people whose employment prospects have been hit in particular, and it’s absolutely vital that business backs talent and invests in today’s generation.

“It’s heartening to see SFE member firms already backing the Young Person’s Guarantee. However, we can do more as an industry and we will be looking at how we can collectively support the scheme.

“This includes apprenticeships and the important role they play in breaking down barriers for young people to enter financial services and reach their potential.”

Employers can access a range of funding and support to help create opportunities for young people. More information for employers and young people is available at youngpersonsguarantee.scot

SFE is supporting Scottish Apprenticeship Week that features the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards on Thursday night. Three apprentices working in SFE member firms are finalists in the awards. They are Ciara Phillips of Morgan Stanley, David Scott of Aviva and Nicole Wallace of Standard Life Aberdeen.

There are a range of apprenticeships within financial services available to young people including accountancy, business administration, IT / Digital Technology, providing financial services, business management, cyber security and IT software development.