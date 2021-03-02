Haulier Pollock acquired by Gregory Distribution

Familiar livery: Pollock operates 150 vehicles

Haulier Pollock, one of Scotland’s best known logistics brands, has been acquired by west country firm Gregory Distribution (Holdings).

The deal involves Bathgate-based Pollock Pollock (Holding) and its subsidiaries Pollock (Scotrans) and Pollock Express. Terms were not disclosed.

Pollock is a private family-owned business which has been trading for more than 80 years.

With 150 vehicles and more than 200 staff, it will operate alongside Gregory Distribution, ARR Craib and its Scottish JV Hayton Coulthard.

It includes more than 55,000 sq ft of warehousing located at the West Lothian headquarters.

John Gregory said: “Pollock is an iconic name in the U.K. transport industry, with more than 80 years of serving many fantastic companies, both within Scotland and to and from England.

“We will be maintaining the strong Pollock brand and we are delighted that Scott Pollock will continue to lead the Pollock business within the group. It will be very much business as usual for all of the Pollock team and its customers”.

Mr Pollock said: “After 80 years as a family business we feel that the time is right for Pollock to become part of a bigger group and I look forward to realising the opportunities which this brings. As a family owned company, Gregory’s shares the same values as ourselves.”

Edinburgh-based legal services firm Vialex acted for the selling shareholders.