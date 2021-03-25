Hart rebranded in Cruden Group; MDDUS relocation

Property briefs

One brand for Cruden

Hart Builders, part of the Cruden Group for 47 years, is to be rebranded as Cruden Building.

Established in 1954, and acquired by the Cruden Group in 1973, Hart Builders has a well-established presence in the East of Scotland.

Over the coming months, the construction arms of the group will be brought together as Cruden Building to operate as Cruden Building (West) and Cruden Building (East).

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building & Renewals, will become managing director of Cruden Building (Holdings) from 1 April.

The private housing arm of the group will also be brought closer together under a common parent company, Cruden Homes (Holdings).

Commenting on the rebrand, Cruden Group chief executive, Kevin Reid said: “Following a successful rebranding exercise in 2018 which sought to assimilate the brands of the separately named construction companies in the group, it is a natural evolution to bring the Hart Builders name under the Cruden branding as we continue to strengthen and grow the business.

“This common market face will enable us to continue to incorporate best practice across the group’s businesses, unify our almost 600 strong workforce behind one common brand identity, and create a collective platform upon which to build and deliver on the same core brand values.”

MDDUS relocation

206 St Vincent Street

The Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS) has relocated from a town house in Blythswood Street, Glasgow, to nearby 206 St Vincent Street where it will take two floors of open plan offices.

MDDUS is taking 11,329 sq. ft. in the recently refurbished building which is home to investment firm Smith and Williamson.

Ryden represented MDDUS, while Knight Frank and CBRE acted on behalf of BMO Real Estate Partners.

No details on the lease terms were disclosed.