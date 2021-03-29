Harrick focuses on net zero goal at Scottish Renewables

Energy

Emma Harrick joins Scottish Renewables to ensure Scotland’s renewable energy sector is at the heart of the road to net-zero.

Ms Harrick (pictured) takes the position of energy transition and supply chain manager and will also support the growth of SMEs working in, or seeking work in, Scotland’s green energy sector, strengthening links across the energy industry.

She joins the company after several years working in renewable energy supply chain businesses including Babcock and A&P Group.

Ms Harrick said: “The transition away from oil and gas to renewables is speeding up, as it must if we are to meet net-zero. That means huge opportunity for businesses at all scales.

“The ScotWind Leasing process will mean many more gigawatts of offshore wind. Onshore, the repowering of our existing wind fleet and the development of new projects opens up the playing field for supply chain businesses to compete.”

The offshore wind supply chain and energy transition form key themes of the programme at Scottish Renewables’ Offshore Wind Conference, which is being held virtually on April 21-22 in association with the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

Nick Sharpe, director of communications and strategy at Scottish Renewables, said: “Scotland has a vibrant community of skilled, experienced suppliers who are well placed to support our journey to net-zero.

“We’re excited to welcome Emma to the team in this new role to advocate for the Scottish supply chain and work to ensure renewables is at the heart of the energy transition.”