Government criticised for electric vehicle grant cut

'Wrong time'

Motorists are being driven towards electric cars

The government has been criticised for cutting grants aimed at encouraging people to buy electric vehicles.

The Department for Transport will reduce the grant from £3,000 to £2,500 and restrict it to cars priced under £35,000.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it is “the wrong move at the wrong time” and goes against the government’s zero emissions ambitions.

Matthew Fell, chief UK policy director at the CBI, said: “While long-term reductions in consumer incentives for electric vehicles are inevitable, this is the wrong time to stunt a green recovery by making a sudden change to the grants on offer.

“With a stretching 2030 target in place to phase out sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans, we must avoid sending mixed messages to consumers and businesses.

“Switching to an electric vehicle still has many barriers, including high upfront costs and availability of reliable charging points.

“A clear and consistent pathway for incentives will ensure business can continue to deliver the government’s ambitions for reducing transport emissions. By providing new electric vehicle models and installing the necessary infrastructure, we can make rapid transition a reality.”

Jamie Hamilton, head of electric vehicles at Deloitte, said: “Electric vehicles have become an increasingly viable option for consumers, growing their UK market share to 11% in 2020.

“However, where similar incentives have been reduced in other countries, the sale of EVs subsequently fell.

“Today’s announcement is likely to impact on some sales but it is important to make clear that this isn’t the removal of all incentives. Others remain in certain parts of the market (sub £35,000) and in other forms, such as benefit in kind taxes.

“Likewise, there are significantly lower operating costs, such as fuel and maintenance, and investment in infrastructure also continues to support the rollout of EVs.”

