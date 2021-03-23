Glass takes reins at Dons and wants Brown as his No. 2

Pittodrie appointment

Strategy: Dave Cormack (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic captain Scott Brown is set to be part of a new era at Aberdeen after the Dons appointed former midfielder Stephen Glass as their new manager.

Glass, 44, takes over from Derek McInnes with the new man wanting the Parkhead skipper as his No. 2.

The ex-Pittodrie star will leave his post as head coach of Atlanta United’s reserves to return to Scotland and he said: “Since my retirement from playing, I have been focused on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

“Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.

“From the initial conversations I have had with the chairman and the board this week, I am hugely excited about the plans that are being put in place for next season.

“Dons’ fans can be assured by my drive for Aberdeen to compete fiercely and to win.”

Brown has been at Celtic for 14 years since joining from Hibs, where he and Glass were team-mates, and has been offered a new one-year deal by the club.

Pals: Glass and Brown at Hibs (pic: SNS Group)

He has won 10 Scottish Premiership titles, six Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups since arriving from Easter Road in 2007.

Cormack said: “Stephen is a bright, young, emerging manager who has all the attributes we are looking for to take this club forward.

“His winning mentality, having been mentored in the ‘Aberdeen Way’ from an early age by the likes of Teddy Scott, Alex Smith and Willie Miller, and desire to embrace the club’s strategy, were key factors in our decision.

“He is committed to an exciting, attacking style of football and maximising our player budget so we can get the best out of, and right balance between, experienced players and, crucially, developing and playing young first team players.”