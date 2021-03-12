Gerrard: McGregor to decide on Rangers future

Europa League

By Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Offer: Allan McGregor (pic: SNS Group)

Round of 16

Slavia Prague 1 Rangers 1

Sinobo Stadium

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says it’s up to Allan McGregor if the veteran keeper stays at Ibrox for another season.

The club have offered a contract extension to the 39-year-old, who underlined his value with a stunning late save in Prague to ensure Rangers have the advantage going into the second leg at Ibrox next week.

McGregor has been one of the Light Blues’ outstanding performers this season and Gerrard said: “I’ve spoken about it before, how much we rate Allan, how much we love him here, how much we want to carry on.

“I will respect him. He knows what’s on the table. He’s in discussions with the club and, from where I’m sitting, I just hope we get it over the line and sign him up for another year because he is more than capable.

“I know that on a daily basis by working with him and watching him closely. The decision is going to be down to Allan, not us. Because we certainly want him.”

The newly-crowned Scottish champions can continue to dream big after returning from the Czech Republic with a hard-fought draw.

They endured a slow start in Prague but rallied to put themselves in pole position to make the quarter-finals next week.

After winning their first Scottish league title for 10 years last weekend the draw, courtesy of Filip Helander’s first-half equaliser, was a good result.

“Listen, at this stage it is very difficult to get results. You only have to look at Scottish history to be aware of that,” added the Ibrox boss.

“We were coming up against a team with a fantastic home record, domestically unbeaten. So we knew the challenge was very big against a powerful team who like to play at a high intensity.

“We needed to be ready for that, but after the week we had it was quite tough. Credit to the players, they rolled their sleeves up and dug in.

“I think it was a fair result and I think we have given everything tonight from a physical point of view after the week that we have had.”

Rangers (4-3-3): McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara (Zungu 88), Davis, Aribo (Roofe 81); Hagi (Arfield 63), Morelos, Kent. Subs not used: McLaughlin, Bassey, Itten, Wright, Stewart, Simpson, King.

Goals: Slavia Prague – Stanciu (7); Rangers: Helander (36).