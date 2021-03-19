Gerrard demands action after alleged Kamara abuse

Europa League

Rangers 0 Slavia Prague 2 (agg: 1-3)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has demanded UEFA take action after Glen Kamara was the victim of alleged racist abuse as his side were knocked out of the Europa League.

The Gers star reacted furiously after Slavia’s Ondrej Kudela appeared to say something to him in the closing stages of the tie, the exchange sparking angry scenes at Ibrox.

The incident happened after a foul was awarded against Connor Goldson and in the aftermath Kudela covered his mouth and appeared to whisper something in Kamara’s ear.

The drama spilled over after the game with Gerrard talking to a number of Slavia players on the pitch as well as members of the visitors’ coaching staff.

“I 100% believe him in what he is saying in terms of the accusation – other players around it heard it,” said Gerrard.

“I will stand toe-to-toe with Glen Kamara and I will deal with this however he wants to deal with it. I’m proud of all my players tonight, showing solidarity. From the top of this club to the bottom – we stand with the players.

“It’s over to UEFA now, this situation. I just hope it doesn’t get brushed under the carpet. I feel angry now. It’s difficult to describe as I know Glen and trust him 100%.

“There is too much of it happening in football. Something needs to happen quickly – that is above me.

“Whatever happens going forward I stand next to Glen Kamara 100%.”

Rangers had been dreaming of making the quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Prague last week but those hopes were extinguished with the home side finishing with nine men.

Kemar Roofe was dismissed for a horror challenge on keeper Ondrej Kolar and Leon Balogun failed to finish the game after two yellow cards.

Slavia, conquerors of Leicester City in the previous round, were deserved winners on the night with goals from Peter Olayinka and Nicolai Stanciu.

It was Rangers’ first defeat at home in over a year and they now have to pick themselves up for the trip to Celtic Park on Sunday when this season’s unbeaten domestic record is on the line.