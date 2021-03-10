GA Engineering Sliding Head hires Devlin as ops director

Components

GA Engineering Sliding Head has appointed Kerry Devlin as operations director to fill the void left following the retirement of operations manager, Jim Stuart.

Part of integrated manufacturing specialist, Pryme Group, the Dundee business provides CNC machined components to many of the world’s manufacturers across the oil and gas, aerospace, defence and medical industries.

With more than a decade’s experience in industrial engineering, Ms Devlin has worked in the Far East and US for some of the world’s leading oilfield services businesses.

A graduate of the University of Strathclyde with an honours degree in product design engineering, she has risen through the ranks from working in a machine shop to plant, operations and project management roles – gaining key expertise in the manufacture of completion tools and support systems.

Most recently, she was global lean leader for US oilfield equipment and service firm, Weatherford.

Based in Houston, Ms Devlin had responsibility for project managing international plant consolidations – before returning to Scotland in December.

She said: “As well as the chance to diversify away from oil and gas – where my background has been to date – I’m excited about the opportunity to get back into a plant management role.

“We have an extremely talented team here with great potential and solid experience. This includes several people who have come through the apprenticeship route and still have that hunger to learn and improve at what we do to better support the needs of our customers.”