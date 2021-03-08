Food research backed by £74m Roslin agritech hub

City Region deal

Cash is being injected into food research (pic: Diana Polekhina)

Research and technology into the efficiency and output of agriculture is being backed by a £74 million investment through the City Region deal.

A new AgriTech Hub at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies’ at Easter Bush campus near Roslin will bring together researchers from the University of Edinburgh and other higher education institutions, along with commercial, public and third sector organisations.

They will apply data to develop genetics and health innovations in the agriscience and agribusiness arena to help secure global food supplies.

The Hub is part of the City Region Deal’s investment into data-driven innovation.

It will be supported by £27m from the UK Government, £1.3m from the Scottish Government, and £31.3m from the University of Edinburgh, as partners of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Easter Bush: already home to 1,000 scientists

The Easter Bush Campus is already home to more than 1,000 scientists, lecturers and clinicians, as well as co-locating industry business partners across animal biosciences and food security.

It is the academic home for animal science within Scotland and represents Europe’s largest concentration of animal science research expertise.

The City Region Deal investment will enable a step-change in the scale and impact of agritech in teaching, research and innovation outputs.

Professor Bruce Whitelaw, interim director of the Roslin Institute, commented: “This is a very exciting time for agriscience, with transformative technology and data sharing opening up new approaches for fair and inclusive growth.”

Michael Matheson, Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, said that across Scotland more than £1.9 billion has been committed over the next 10 to 20 years to City Region and Growth Deals and additional investments.