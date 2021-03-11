Five ‘heavyweights’ join Border Biscuits

Food and drink

New top team

Border Biscuits has unveiled former Cadbury, Tesco and Genius Foods heavyweights as part of a talent acquisition drive.

Mark Chance joins after a career at Purity Brewing, Cadbury and Tyrrells, to take up the position of sales director, spearheading the firm’s ambitious market share strategy.

Kevin Smithson comes in as operations director from C&C Group, maker of Tennents, having also worked at Genius Foods and The Jordans & Ryvita Company, to oversee the business’ refinement of its end-to-end supply chain efficiencies.

The biscuit maker has also found its master biscuitier in the form of Linda Brown, who will work on product development.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Lisa Mullen joins as technical manager and will be tasked with maintaining the manufacturer’s exceptional standards in biscuit making.

Simon Stoten, formerly of Greene King and Tesco, has been installed as finance director.

Paul Parkins, managing director, said: “The high calibre of the new additions to our senior team, alongside the expertise and experience they bring, is absolutely indicative of Border Biscuits direction of travel.”