Glasgow-based private jet for key workers

Air Charter move

Private jet for hire

Private jet operator Air Charter Scotland is basing one of its aircraft in Glasgow for the first time to serve key workers facing an absence of scheduled flights.

A Cessna six-seater is now available for charter out of the Renfrewshire airport, 20 years after the company set up its head office in Glasgow.

“We haven’t had an aircraft positioned out of our home since 2008,” acknowledged Air Charter Scotland COO Derek Thomson.

“This is terrific timing for discerning private jet customers, many of them new to charter, responding to the restrictions, reduced scheduled service frequencies brought about by the pandemic.”

Steven Marshall, interim group head of aviation for AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports commented: “The introduction of Air Charter Scotland’s first executive jet based at the company’s spiritual home at Glasgow Airport is fantastic news.

“Chartered services have played an important role in providing connectivity for passengers, including key workers, who had to travel by air for essential purposes during the pandemic when scheduled service alternatives were greatly reduced.

“At a time when our industry is facing huge challenges, it’s heartening to see that one of our airport partners is not only expanding its operations, but is doing so with the introduction of a more fuel-efficient aircraft.”