Edinburgh Printmakers expands with SIS support

Funding for hub

The Fountainbridge centre drew 46,000 visitors in its first six month

Edinburgh Printmakers, one of the largest printmaking facilities created for artists in Europe, has secured a loan of nearly £1 million from Social Investment Scotland (SIS) to expand its services across the country.

Established in 1967 as the first open access studio in the UK, the charity moved to historic Castle Mills in Fountainbridge, former headquarters of the North British Rubber Company, two years ago. It hopes to build on the 46,000 who visited the facility in its first six months.

Shân Edwards, chief executive, said: “After a hugely uncertain year we are delighted to have secured this investment from SIS to help us reopen, rebuild and reimagine our programmes.

We’re focused on how we can support artists, who have seen their income and opportunities limited by the pandemic, along with the communities and audiences that have also been badly impacted.

“An expansion of our education programmes along with subsidised facilities and new residencies for artists are just some of the projects that we will be embarking upon over the next 18-months and we are grateful for SIS support to help us achieve these ambitions.”

SIS has invested almost £100m of loan finance in helping community enterprises and social businesses since it launched 20 years ago.

Chris Jamieson, its head of investments, said: “Edinburgh Printmakers has achieved a huge amount in its history and the recent move to Castle Mills creates an opportunity to significantly increase its cultural impact. I’m pleased that SIS has been able to support these ambitious growth plans.”