Duncan hired as land director at Kelvin Properties

Property

Glasgow firm Kelvin Properties has appointed Andrew Duncan as land director from CALA Homes where he held the same role and delivered projects including the Mansionhouse Road development in Shawlands, and Pacific Quay site by the River Clyde.

Stephen McKechnie, founder and managing director at Kelvin Properties, said: “Andrew brings a wealth of experience to Kelvin Properties and will play a key role in the next exciting chapter for the business.

“To attract a director with his talent, ability and proven track shows how far Kelvin Properties has come over the past 20 years. I am delighted he shares our vision for placing the firm at the forefront of upmarket urban development in Scotland.”

Mr Duncan, who is responsible for all the firm’s land and planning activity in his new role, said: “Kelvin Properties is an ambitious and entrepreneurial business that is well financed with lots of experience and a great track record.”

Kelvin Properties has delivered transformed the former Broomhill Public School into a 68-apartment development at The Atrium.

It is also responsible for recent build-to-rent developments including the 36-apartment development at Candleriggs Court in the Merchant City, and the 20-unit development Mitchell Apartments at Finnieston.