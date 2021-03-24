Dumbarnie Links to host 2021 Women’s Scottish Open

Long-term commitment from Holyrood

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Venue: Dumbarnie Links (pic: Dumbarnie Links).

Dumbarnie Links in Fife is to host the newly-named Women’s Scottish Open this summer as part of the Scottish Government’s new long-term commitment to women’s golf.

The new agreement sees the Scottish Government and VisitScotland continue to support the event with investment of up to £6 million through to 2025.

Designed by former Ryder Cup player Howard Clark, Dunbarnie Links will host the event for the first time from 12-15 August less than a year after being officially opened.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture Fiona Hyslop said: “Our long-term commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open underlines the important role women’s sport plays at the heart of a fair and equal society and I’m pleased that we are able to continue our support for a tournament that has grown into one of the most important on the women’s golf calendar.

“It is vital that we continue the momentum from hosting the 2019 Solheim Cup and maintain Scotland’s position at the forefront of the sport.”

The tournament, co-sanctioned by LPGA and Ladies European Tour, has been known as the Ladies Scottish Open since being established in 2007.

A new title sponsor has also been announced in the form of Trust Golf, part of the Thailand-based TCT Corporation.

Founded by Dr. Prin Singhanart, it works with the next generation of Thai golf professionals and through its sponsorship hopes to forge closer relationships with Scotland and to further develop its educational programme.

The Scottish Government and VisitScotland have a long-standing commitment to women’s golf having supported the Women’s Scottish Open from 2007 and been partners of the AIG Women’s Open since 2011.