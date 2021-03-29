Doyle to help Network ROI ‘explore opportunities’

IT networks

Network ROI, which provides IT managed services across the UK, has appointed Eamonn Doyle to assist the board as a business consultant.

Mr Doyle (pictured) brings more than 30 years’ experience in the technology sector with the last twenty-seven years as a managing director and CEO of technology businesses including My1Login, Bloxx and Castle Computer Services.

Network ROI is an employee-owned technology services and IT infrastructure solutions provider based near Edinburgh.

Keith Bevan, CEO, said: “This appointment will help Network ROI develop new business strategies and explore new revenue opportunities.

“As organisations accelerate their digitisation plans Eamonn will help us create personalised services for our clients that analyse their technology gaps and deliver a quantifiable return on investment.

“His extensive experience in growing technology companies is invaluable in supporting Network ROI’s growth strategy in 2021. Simply put he has what it takes to deliver client success, so I look forward to his input.”