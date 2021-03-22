Dorsey’s first tweet sold for $2.9m in crypto auction

Buyer acquired the NFT on the ethereum blockchain

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet has sold in a crypto auction for a staggering $2,915,835.47.

The tweet was not only the first by the CEO, it was also the first ever tweet on the social network.

Dated 21 March 2006 it was sold in the week that Twitter turned 15. It simply reads: “just setting up my twttr.”

The tweet was auctioned on Valuables, a platform that lets people make offers on tweets that are “autographed by their original creators.”

It had been available for three months and was sold as an NFT (non-fungible token) to Sina Estavi , the CEO of Bridge Oracle, and minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

A non-fungible token is a unique unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain.

Estavi outbid Tron CEO Justin Sun who offered up to $2 million.

Jack Dorsey has previously stated that the proceeds from the auction will go to the GiveDirectly charity for its Africa Response.