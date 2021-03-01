Main Menu

Retailer focused

Dobbies ‘building on progress’ pre-Covid

| March 1, 2021
Little Dobbies

Little Dobbies opened in Stockbridge

Dobbies, the garden centre company, said it will continue to follow its strategic plan after adjusting to the Covid crisis over the last year.

The Lasswade-based company reported a 51% rise in sales in the year which ended just before the pandemic struck.

Total sales hit £252m in the 12 months to 1 March 2020, though like-for-like sales increased just 6% in a year when 31 stores were acquired. Ebitda came in 39% higher at £25m.

Most stores were shut last year and the company declined to provide details on trading. CEO Graeme Jenkins said only that the company “had to be agile and responsive” to Covid.

“With an estimated three million new gardeners across the UK, we have been focused on providing a convenient and safe shopping experience,” he said in response to questions on trading from Daily Business.

He added: “In November 2020, we opened our first ever city centre, small format store, little dobbies [Stockbridge in Edinburgh]. We will continue to follow our strategic plan during FY21/22 as we build on the progress made.” 

News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

CessCon Methil

Ministers urged to work together on ‘green sea’ plan

Decommissioning is a key platform for energy policy The Scottish and UK governments have beenRead More

Rail staff

Businessman caught dodging rail fare 53 times

Rail staff are carrying out checks ScotRail is cracking down on customers who dodge buyingRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.