Dobbies ‘building on progress’ pre-Covid

Retailer focused

Little Dobbies opened in Stockbridge

Dobbies, the garden centre company, said it will continue to follow its strategic plan after adjusting to the Covid crisis over the last year.

The Lasswade-based company reported a 51% rise in sales in the year which ended just before the pandemic struck.

Total sales hit £252m in the 12 months to 1 March 2020, though like-for-like sales increased just 6% in a year when 31 stores were acquired. Ebitda came in 39% higher at £25m.

Most stores were shut last year and the company declined to provide details on trading. CEO Graeme Jenkins said only that the company “had to be agile and responsive” to Covid.

“With an estimated three million new gardeners across the UK, we have been focused on providing a convenient and safe shopping experience,” he said in response to questions on trading from Daily Business.

He added: “In November 2020, we opened our first ever city centre, small format store, little dobbies [Stockbridge in Edinburgh]. We will continue to follow our strategic plan during FY21/22 as we build on the progress made.”