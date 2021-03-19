Daily Record owner to close one of London offices

Home working plan

Newspaper staff working from home

Reach, the owner of Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and the Daily Record is closing one of its London offices, two in Ireland and is moving to 15 hubs as part of a move towards more permanent home working.

The newspaper publisher will shut its Lower Thames Street office in central London and reduce its space in Canary Wharf from two floors to one. It will close an office in Dublin.

The majority of Reach employees will work from home on a permanent basis as the publisher aims to reduce costs.

The company’s titles include the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo.

Employees across the group were told this week that most of them will now be based at home after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, and will only attend the office for occasional meetings.

Some members of staff will be home-based but “linked to a hub”, meaning they will be required to spend some time in the office.

The group’s reduced Canary Wharf office will continue to serve as the company’s headquarters, and it will have a further 14 “hubs” across the UK in Belfast, Bristol, Birmingham, Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, Greater Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth and an office in the South East.

According to CityAM the company will not reimburse employees for additional bills or WIFI expenses incurred while working from home.

A spokesperson for Reach said: “We carried out a survey of all colleagues that showed a majority found home working suited their needs. Moving forward colleagues will either be home based or working mainly from home with around a quarter office-based, working from one of our 15 hubs around the country.

“This solution provides increased flexibility with the ability to have access to meeting space to recapture face to face collaboration and a social element – when lockdown rules allow.

Last year the company axed 550 jobs after advertising revenue sank during lockdown, reported a sharp drop in sales and profit in its latest financial results.

Revenue fell 14% to £600.2m in the second half and profit to £133.8m.