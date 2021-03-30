Main Menu

Virtual notes

Cryptocurrency used to pay for school music lessons

| March 30, 2021
Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies are ‘becoming the norm’

An Edinburgh music school is to start accepting payments from customers in the form of cryptocurrency.

Morningside School of Music said it was responding to requests from students and believed the payment format would eventually become the norm.

Director Linda Boyd said many of the school’s adult pupils work in the capital’s growing fintech industry and had suggested the new service.

The school has 700 pupils across the east of Scotland and has recently invested in technology to carry out more music lessons online.

Cryptocurrency involves a digital transaction of virtual money traded over computer networks and not typically backed up by banks.

It is estimated there are now more than 100 million cryptocurrency users around the world.

Ms Boyd said: “Some larger companies across the world are already doing this, so it’s just a matter of time before smaller businesses like ours start doing the same.

“It’s just about giving our customers another way of paying and making life easier for them.

“Edinburgh’s got a big fintech industry and many of our pupils work or study in that sector, so for them this is a perfectly natural way to pay.

“We sometimes use things like Bitcoin to pay for goods for the school, so we know how fast and easy it is and want our music students to be able to do the same.

“Cryptocurrency is here to stay and will eventually become a routine way for people to pay for services of all descriptions.”

, News, Money, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Sunday parking charges imposed as shops reopen

Soon to include Sundays Edinburgh City Council will welcome the re-opening of struggling businesses byRead More

David Ferguson

Nucleus takeover held up to overcome dissent

Selling: David Ferguson Nucleus Financial, the Edinburgh-based wrap platform, has agreed to change the termsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.