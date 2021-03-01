Creative Edinburgh welcomes trio to board

Social enterprise

Jeanie Scott, Michael Turner and Brian Baglow

Creative Edinburgh, the social enterprise that brings together and helps grow the city’s creative community, has appointed three directors to its board.

Jeanie Scott, Michaela Turner and Brian Baglow bring together a wide range of skills, experience and expertise, as well as extensive connections with other areas of the creative world.

They will work with Creative Edinburgh’s management team and steering group, to help the organisation to continue innovating and find new ways to support its community, which has been profoundly impacted by the ongoing pandemic and a year of disruption.

Ms Scott is a cultural consultant and the founder of Culture Radar. She has worked within the creative and cultural industries for over 20 years, supporting cultural leaders, creative organisations, research and policy agencies achieve their ambitions through strategic support, research and analysis, coaching and mentoring.

Ms Turner is the business development manager of the Creative Informatics cluster. She has a demonstrated history of working at the interface of academia and industry, creating and developing relationships in a wide range of sectors, including the arts, education, technology and engineering.

Mr Baglow is the founder of the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for Scotland’s videogames and interactive sectors, and a creative gaming consultant. He brings over 25 years of experience in helping creative businesses grow and thrive with a focus on creative digital transformation and applied gaming principles.

Jim Hollington, chairman of Creative Edinburgh, said: “As a city with such a strong cultural focus and active creative community, we want to ensure that Creative Edinburgh can continue to lead from the front as a pioneer, an innovator and a champion of the city’s creators, artists and practitioners.

“Our new board members bring years of experience across a very broad range of sectors and skills, which will complement the strengths of the management team and our steering group, to help the organisation deliver an ever stronger and more successful 2021.”