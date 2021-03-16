Covid restrictions to be eased from next month

Timetable announced

Garden centres will re-open

Nicola Sturgeon today outlined a timetable for re-starting the economy, easing travel restrictions and enabling hospitality and tourism venues to reopen.

Shops, hair salons and garden centres will be allowed to resume trading from 5 April, the First Minister has announced.

However, meetings outdoors, including in private gardens, will still be restricted for several weeks.

She said everyone over the age of 50 and all adults with particular underlying health conditions should have received their first dose of the vaccination by the middle of April.

“It will give us confidence to ease restrictions much more significantly from 26 April,” she said.

“On that date, we expect all parts of Scotland currently in level 4 to move down to a modified level 3.”

From the 5 April:

sports for 12 to 17-year-olds are expected to resume

more students – particularly in further education – will be allowed to return to on-campus learning

the phased re-opening of non-essential retail

click and collect retail services will be permitted to reopen

homeware stores, and car showrooms and forecourts

garden centres

hairdresser and barber salons

From 26 April cafés, restaurants and bars will be able to serve people outdoors – in groups of up to six from three households – until 10pm.

Alcohol will be permitted, and there will be no requirement for food to be served. There could be limited indoor opening of hospitality.

This will be limited initially to the service of food and non-alcoholic drinks until 8pm, and for groups of up to four people from no more than two households.

All remaining retail premises are expected to re-open along with all tourist accommodation, libraries, museums and galleries.

Indoor gyms will reopen for individual exercise on that date.

Parts of Scotland in level 4 are expected to move to level 3, and restrictions on journeys within mainland Scotland are expected to be lifted entirely.

It is hoped restrictions on journeys between Scotland and other parts of the UK can also be lifted, if not on 26 April, then as soon as possible thereafter. But there will not be any international travel before 17 May.

From that date up to four people from two households can socialise indoors in a private home or public space.

Hospitality venues will re-open until 10:30pm indoors (alcohol permitted, 2-hour dwell time) and 10:00pm outdoors (alcohol permitted)

Outdoor adult contact sport and indoor group exercise can restart.

Cinemas, amusement arcades, and bingo halls can open.

Small-scale outdoor and indoor events can resume subject to capacity constraints.

The ambition is that from early June, all of Scotland will move to level 1 – which will mean:

Up to six people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a home or public place

Up to eight people from three households can socialise outdoors

Eight 12-17 year olds can meet socially from eight households outdoors

Hospitality can remain open until 11pm

Attendance at events can increase numbers subject to capacity constraints