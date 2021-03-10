Commercial litigator McGladrigan joins TLT

Legal services

UK law firm TLT has appointed Peter McGladrigan as a legal director in Edinburgh. The appointment grows TLT’s extensive network of more than 200 litigators across the UK, and follows the arrival of restructuring and insolvency legal director Ainslie Benzie in Glasgow last year.

Mr McGladrigan is a financial services, commercial litigation and insolvency lawyer and has significant experience acting for insolvency practitioners and financial services clients, including banks.

As a solicitor advocate, having obtained extended rights of audience in the supreme courts (court of session and supreme court) in 2019, he has extensive advocacy experience and litigates regularly in both the sheriff court and the court of session.

John Paul Sheridan, partner and head of Scotland at TLT, said: “We remain ambitious in Scotland and continue to focus on growing the team in line with client demand and future opportunities.”

Mr McGladrigan said: “I look forward to working with John Paul and the team to grow the business.”