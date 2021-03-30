Championship golf resort plan back on course

St Andrews plan

Dream land: the site of the course

A long-planned championship golf course, designed by a former winner of the Open, is being revived by an investment consultancy.

GPH Engineering, has dusted off plans for the development of a resort at Feddinch Mains, St Andrews, along with 39 luxury suites, a spa and restaurant.

The 97.58-hectare derelict site, off the A915, already has consent dating from 2004 for an 18-hole championship golf course. Designed by 1973 Open champion, Tom Weiskopf, work is currently under way to demolish most of the buildings apart from a disused farmhouse.

A previous planning consent for the clubhouse, including 41 apartments, for the “St Andrews International Golf Club” by Scotia Investment group was renewed in January 2017. This was on the strict condition that it would lapse in three years if construction had not begun by then. The permission expired in January 2020.

GPH Engineering purchased the site in early 2020 and is now looking to progress the clubhouse’s development and associated developments.

It intends to submit a planning application following community consultation to Fife Council to develop the clubhouse and associated works, including minor alterations to the golf course layout.

Tom Weiskopf said he was pleased to see the development being progressed.

“The uniqueness of Feddinch is two-fold: it is in a superb location, just 2.5 km from the beautiful town of St Andrews, the home of golf, and will offer superb facilities, including a stunning clubhouse and golf course.

“The new owners are committed to providing the most comprehensive golfing experience in the British lsles and I am incredibly excited to finally see this dream project come to fruition.”



