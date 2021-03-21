Celtic stand with Rangers in the fight against racism

Scottish Premiership

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Support: Brown and Kamara (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic 1 Rangers 1

Celtic Park

Rangers remain on track to complete the league season undefeated after fighting back for a draw at Parkhead.

Celtic missed a number of chances, Odsonne Edouard was booked for diving amid penalty claims and Alfredo Morelos scored his first goal in an Old Firm derby.

The biggest talking point, though, came before the game when Celtic captain Scott Brown embraced Rangers star Glen Kamara during the warm-up to show his support for the midfielder in the wake of the alleged racist abuse he was subjected to in the Europa League clash against Slavia Prague.

Speaking of his displeasure at the incident after the draw which kept newly-crowned champions Rangers 20 points ahead of their rivals, Brown said: “I think it’s disgusting what’s happened.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a Rangers player or a Celtic player. Whoever it is, it should never be part of the game. And that just showed that we are with them, we stand with them on racism.

“It’s just that little bit of respect to a fellow professional.”

Both teams refused to take the knee prior to kick-off, instead deciding to stand in support of the fight against racism and Celtic manager John Kennedy echoed his skipper’s sentiments.

He said: “This is not about rivalries, derbies, opposition teams or anything else. This about unity, about coming together and trying to make a difference. It has gone on too long.

“It seems to be happening more and more even though there is more education and news about it. It is spoken about more and more. I don’t know if it is because of that, but there seems to be more of it happening. It is not acceptable, absolutely not acceptable.

“What happens is you give someone, whoever it might be, a punishment for it, a severe punishment at that, it will quickly eradicate it.”

Both goals game in the first half, Celtic taking the lead through Mohamed Elyounoussi after 23 minutes, Morelos levelling things 15 minutes later.

Alex Neil, meanwhile, has become the latest person linked with the role of long-term successor to Neil Lennon after his departure from Preston North End.