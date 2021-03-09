ITV boss ‘encouraged’ by trends; M&G resilient; Menzies loss

Daily Business Live

4.30pm: Blue chips’ steady rise

The FTSE 100 pulled back from its late morning surge to close just 11.2 points higher at 6,730.34.

3.40pm: Standard Life Aberdeen sells subsidiary

Standard Life Aberdeen has sold investment management subsidiary Parmenion Capital Partners.

9am: London makes timid start

The London market opened tentatively amid ongoing concerns over inflation. The FTSE 100 was trading 13.4 points higher at 6,732.55.

Cairn Energy fell 6.4% after announcing an operating loss and two big asset deals.

Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage Trust fell 2.4% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.4% in New York on Monday. Scottish Mortgage holds investments in tech firms such as Amazon.com and Tesla.

ITV was one of the biggest fallers, down 7% as it reported a fall in 2020 profit and proposed no dividend for the year (see below).

7am: ITV

Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said she sees positive trends for revenue and is encouraged by the roadmap out of lockdown.

Ms McCall said: “Good progress has been made in delivering our strategic priorities with the rollout of our programmatic addressable advertising platform, Planet V, to agencies to a very positive response; the acceleration of the transformation of the ITV Hub.

Read more: Harry and Meghan boost for ITV

Cairn Energy deals

The Edinburgh explorer is acquiring Shell’s Western Desert assets in Egypt in a $323m deal and selling its UK Catcher and Kraken fields for $460m to Waldorf Production.

Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen posted a fall in adjusted profit before tax of £487m (2019: £584m) largely reflecting lower revenue.

Stephen Bird, chief executive, said: “We have seen growing momentum in the second half of 2020 with improved investment performance and flows which represent an inflection point as we pull out of the post-merger era.

M&G

Asset manager M&G posted a sharp fall in adjusted operating profit before tax to £788 million from £1.149bn which reflected infrastructure costs.

John Foley, chief executive, said: “In our first year as an independent company, we have delivered a strong and resilient performance in one of the most challenging operating environments ever.”

John Menzies

The cargo handling firm reported a £120.5m loss against a profit of £17.3m last time as the crisis in aviation ripped through the business. However, the company’s shares rose.

Overnight markets

Rising bond yields hit tech shares and company valuations in China and Korea. Investors were also continuing to fret over inflation.

Korea’s Kospi fell by 1.88%, its fourth straight session of losses, although Japan’s Nikkei pared back earlier losses in the session to be 0.24% higher.

China’s blue chips were 1% lower while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.9%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.97%, the S&P 500 lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.41% marking a more than 10% fall since its 12 February closing high and confirming a correction in the index’s value.