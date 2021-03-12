Cabinet Office to move 500 jobs to Glasgow

Michael Gove: jobs from his department heading north

At least 500 civil service jobs in Michael Gove’s Cabinet Office are expected to relocate to Glasgow over the next three years.

The move will be another conspicuous attempt to strengthen the union by spreading UK government decision making around the country.

The jobs will be senior positions help “bring the engine room of the UK government to Scotland,” according to the Financial Times. UK ministers would be expected to spend “some time” north of the border.

Branches of other government departments are being set up outside London. There will be offices for the Treasury in Darlington and an outpost of Housing, Communities and Local Government in Wolverhampton.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Decision makers should be close to the people they serve and we want to see opportunity, jobs and investment fairly distributed across the country.

“That’s why we’ve committed to relocating civil service roles out of central London, building on the thousands of civil servants we already have working across the United Kingdom.”

Details of the move to Glasgow came in a letter to staff from Alex Chisholm, permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office.

The department, which has the role of supporting the prime minister and cabinet, currently employs about 8,500 staff.

The Department for International Development (now part of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) already occupies offices in East Kilbride.

The latest move comes ahead of the Scottish Conservatives virtual spring conference which will be addressed by a number of Cabinet ministers.