Business growth prompts new office for Workflo

East Lancs move

Michael Field with Hyndburn Council leader Miles Parkinson

Business support services company Workflo Solutions has opened an office in East Lancashire as it continues to expand its UK footprint.

The Livingston-based document management and IT support firm has acquired a 4,000 sq ft facility in Accrington following significant growth in the north-west of England.

Michael Field, managing director, said it is a great location for the next chapter in the firm’s development.

“The past 18 months has told us we were correct to establish a hub in the north west of England and as the country gradually unlocks from the pandemic, we’ll be ready to meet customers at our new showroom suite.”

The company, which services an 800-strong UK national customer base, has offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen.