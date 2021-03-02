Bullet Express adds storage to meet online surge

Logistics deal

David McCutcheon, Joint CEO; and John McKail, MD

Bullet Express, the Glasgow-based international logistics, transport and storage company, has acquired a 30,000 sq ft pallet storage facility and will create an initial 10 jobs.

The new centre, on London Road, Glasgow, will boost its pallet storage capability by nearly 25% to 26,000.

The move, which represents a significant, seven figure investment, will help meet a surge in demand from both existing and new customers following a 40% rise in online shopping.

