Bruce Stevenson acquired by Goldman Sachs broker

Edward Bruce: synergy

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers has been acquired by Aston Lark, the Goldman Sachs backed broker.

Edinburgh-based Bruce Stevenson, which also has offices in Glasgow, the Scottish Borders and Turriff, will retain its brand in the deal and CEO Bruce Edward Bruce will lead the Scottish operations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aston Lark group chief executive Peter Blanc said: “When we first started on the Aston Lark journey, Stuart Rootham and I agreed that Bruce Stevenson would be the perfect partner for us in Scotland.

“Edward and his team have a fantastic reputation and we couldn’t be more proud that they’ve chosen Aston Lark as their home.

“I’m particularly delighted that Edward and his senior management team have chosen to invest part of their sales proceeds into Aston Lark as a sign of their long-term commitment to the group.”

Mr Bruce added: “I’ve known Stuart and Peter for many years and over that time developed a close personal relationship and an understanding of shared business values and aspirations.

“After 40 very successful and happy years, joining the Aston Lark team will allow Bruce Stevenson to expand at an even faster rate.

“There’s lots of synergy in the cultures of Bruce Stevenson and Aston Lark, and specifically in the areas of client focus, staff welfare, and training and development – evidenced by the Chartered status and long-term insurer relationships of both.”

Bruce Stevenson is a founder member of UNA Alliance, a national alliance of independent brokers, and the only Scottish company within the alliance.

Aston Lark will look to further develop its presence in Scotland organically and through acquisitions.