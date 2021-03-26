Brown switches to Pittodrie; McGinn rescues Scotland

Football

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Scott Brown: heading north (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic captain Scott Brown called time on his 14-year Parkhead career by accepting an offer to become player-coach at Aberdeen.

He will join his former Hibernian team mate Stephen Glass who was appointed head coach this week.

Brown has made more than 600 appearances for Celtic and won 10 Scottish Premiership titles.

The 35-year-old will move to Pittodrie this summer on a two-year deal.

Glass said: “The opportunity to bring a player of Scott’s calibre, a leader who has more European appearances for Celtic than any other player, is a huge coup for me and for Aberdeen.

“His experience will be invaluable on the pitch and he is someone who will help set the standards we expect at this club. A born competitor, with a strong appetite to win, his hands-on approach and desire to nurture will hugely benefit the development of the young, emerging talent we have here.”

Brown said that while the role with the Aberdeen coaching staff represents his first step on that pathway, he still wants to contribute in a playing capacity.

He said: “There is no doubt I had a lot to deliberate when deciding my next steps, particularly after enjoying 14 successful years at Celtic. However, the opportunity to join Aberdeen, a club entering an exciting new period with my former team-mate Stephen now at the helm, was one I couldn’t pass up.

“Once this season concludes, I’m looking forward to joining Stephen, the playing and coaching staff and everyone at Aberdeen FC. I am totally committed to the challenge that lies ahead in meeting the ambitions of the club and its fans.

“I still feel I have got a lot to give, not only on the pitch, but in a broader capacity as I embark on my coaching journey. I will be relentless in my quest for success for Aberdeen.”

John McGinn scored with an acrobatic overhead kick (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland 2 Austria 2

Hampden Park

A spectacular overhead kick from John McGinn ensured Scotland began their 2022 World Cup campaign on a positive note.

An entertaining 2-2 draw against Austria was enough to instil confidence in Steve Clarke’s team with McGinn’s late acrobatics completing a comeback after Grant Hanley had equalised the visitors’ opener from Sasa Kalajdzic.

Kalajdzic headed in a second to rock Scotland before McGinn’s intervention.

The result ends a run of back-to-back defeats for the Scots with Israel, who went down 2-0 to Denmark earlier, and the Faroe Islands up next.