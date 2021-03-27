BrewDog has sights on Edinburgh beer hotel

pub plan

Pooches welcome in pub hotels

Scottish brewer and pubs chain BrewDog has its sights on a location in Edinburgh for the company’s latest BrewDog Kennels beer hotel.

The Ellon-based business already has beer hotels in Union Street, Aberdeen, and in Columbus, Ohio, where in 2018 the company also opened a 32-room DogHouse, the world’s first craft beer hotel located inside its brewery.

BrewDog Kennels are city centre mini-hotels located above its BrewDog bars.

The company has also built a hotel within its US brewery

Rooms feature shower beer fridges, draft beer and food room service, bike hire, guitars and a record player. The hotels, inevitably, are dog friendly and guests dan request a dog bed.

James Watt, BrewDog co-founder, said on Twitter: “Working on a potential BrewDog beer hotel location in Edinburgh today.

He also said: “It would be great to open a beer hotel in the capital of our home country. Watch this space.”

See also: BrewDog’s Watt admits Vegas venture is huge gamble