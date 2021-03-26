Bitter-sweet success for Scotland in Paris

Six Nations

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Scotland celebrate after victory (pic: SNS Group)

France 23 (13) Scotland 27 (10)

Stade de France

Scotland were left to think what might have been after victory in Paris gave them a second historic result in this year’s tournament but still saw them finish in fourth place.

Success in a re-arranged tie because of the pandemic lockdown in France meant the Six Nations title was won by Wales.

For the Scots there was the satisfaction of a first victory on French soil since 1999 to add to their first success at Twickenham sine 1983.

It is the first time Scotland have achieved the same double since 1926.

Narrow defeats to the Irish and Welsh have cost the Scots what promised much more following that victory over the English.

The latest success over a team that needed a bonus point and a winning margin of 21 points was all the more remarkable after talisman Finn Russell was red-carded, seemingly leaving the Scots with a mountain to climb.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “I’m so proud of the team. They came here with a bit of adversity with not our full squad, an injury to one of our starters on Wednesday, a yellow card, a red card, we had to come back against a very good side, but they showed courage, effort, togetherness, and skill to win. A great end to a really promising season for us.

“Even though we finished fourth, it feels like one of our best-ever seasons with the victories we’ve had this year and the performances tonight especially.

“That’s now been the last two years we’ve been competitive in every game. We’ve grown a lot this year, grown a lot this campaign, and we’ve got to continue to grow over the next few years.”

Scorers:

France

Tries: Dulin, Penaud, Rebbadj Con: Ntamack Pens: Ntamack 2

Scotland

Tries: Van der Merwe 2, Cherry Con: Russell 2 Hastings Pen: Russell 2