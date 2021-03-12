Main Menu

Bilfinger Salamis UK hires Mason as manager

| March 12, 2021

Operations, maintenance and asset integrity contractor Bilfinger Salamis UK has appointed Adam Mason as general manager for its Southern North Sea business.

Mr Mason has more than 20 years of operational leadership experience in the oil & gas service industry, the last 12 of which have been served with Petrofac.

Starting his career offshore in Instrument and Control, Mr Mason had rotational assignments overseas and in the UK North sea where he developed his front line, maintenance leadership skills.

He completed his OIM management and major emergencies training with Petrofac before moving onshore into an operations and maintenance manager role, managing multiple client contracts and the modernisation of the O&M and campaign models.

Mike Henderson, commercial and business development director at Bilfinger Salamis UK, said: “As an experienced and versatile team leader with a proven track record in managing complex, fast moving operational scenarios in the energy sector, Adam brings experience in delivering safe and efficient operations, continuous improvement and modernisation of the operations and maintenance model.

