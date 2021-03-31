Big crowds could be back for return to Hampden

World Cup qualifier

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Double: John McGinn (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland 4 Faroe Islands 0

Hampden Park

As a last competitive match at Hampden Park before the delayed Euro 2020 campaign kicks off, it was mission accomplished for boss Steve Clarke.

An encouraging performance from the home side against the minnows produced a first win in Group F and set them up for a shot at summer glory.

A now customary Covid-induced empty stadium greeted the victory, though the next time the Scots grace the Hampden turf they could have the backing of legions of the Tartan Army following a decision by UEFA.

Just hours before Steve Clarke’s men welcomed the Faroes to Glasgow, European football’s governing body announced the lifting of a 30% stadium capacity cap imposed earlier in the pandemic.

Local authorities will now have responsibility for deciding attendance limits, with Hampden due to host four matches.

The first match of the finals is scheduled to kick off on 11 June in Rome, with Scotland facing the Czech Republic at the National Stadium on 14 June.

Scotland’s goals against the Faroes came from a John McGinn double, Che Adams’ first strike for his country and a header from Ryan Fraser.

“What’s not to be positive about?” said Clarke. “Five points from three games, unbeaten and we’ve got our first tournament in 23 years to look forward to.

“It was a good performance. We picked a team that would be positive and get at them. We knew they would give us a tough game so it was important to get the breakthrough.

“We had to be patient to get the second goal and we were. They had some good chances so we could have been better defensively but within the camp we’re positive.”

Elsewhere in the group, leaders Denmark hammered hosts Austria 4-0, while Israel defeated Moldova 4-1

SCOTLAND: Gordon, Hanley, McTominay, Tierney (McKenna 79), Fraser (Palmer 79), McLean, McGregor (Fleck 73), McGinn, Robertson, Dykes (Nisbet 68), Adams (McBurnie 73).

Scorers: Scotland – McGinn (7, 53), Adams (60), Fraser (70).