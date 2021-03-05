BCC hires Haviland from Cabinet Office as new DG

Shevaun Haviland: succeeds Adam Marshall

British Chambers of Commerce has appointed Shevaun Haviland from the UK government Cabinet Office as Director General.

The former Disneyland Paris executive will succeed Adam Marshall who stands at the end of this month after five years at the helm and 12 years with the organisation.

Ms Haviland has spent the last five years running the Business Partnerships team and leading the Inclusive Economy Partnership which aims to build a stronger economy and fairer society through partnerships between government, businesses and civil society.

Prior to joining central government, she had an extensive private sector career and was at the forefront of digital innovation.

Ms Haviland began her career in consultancy in London and New York and then moved to the Walt Disney Company in strategic planning before joining Disneyland Paris, opening the second theme park.

She then joined the agency world, running global accounts for Millward Brown, Mindshare and WPP.

Following this, she became a partner in a start-up digital innovation agency and venture builder, Independents United, where she also became an Advisor for the Danson Foundation.

Most recently, she was the new ventures director for Avado, building new businesses in Edtech and founding the Academy of Digital Business Leaders.

She is a trustee of Barefoot College International as well as a board member of Women of the World Foundation.