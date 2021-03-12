Battery firm AMTE floats with £61m value

Thurso firm IPO

AMTE is hoping to serve the electric vehicle sector

Battery specialist AMTE Power will have a market value of about £61 million when its shares are admitted to the Alternative Investment Market today.

The flotation follows a fund-raising by the Thurso-based firm that was well-received by institutional investors who backed the lithium-ion battery maker.

Its batteries will be aimed at the electric car market and it is keen to build a giga-plant in the UK. It has worked with automotive giants Jaguar Land Rover and Cosworth.

The company raised £12.9m though a placing of shares at 175p, which it said was significantly oversubscribed. Existing investors raised £700,000 from the sale of shares. Shares

Chief executive Kevin Brundish said AMTE was delighted by the investor response from both new and existing shareholders.

“The high demand has enabled us to raise additional funds which will further enhance the commercial prospects of our portfolio of battery cells,” he said.

“The switch to electrification is clearly happening and not just in the automotive sector but across multiple markets.”

Battery technology is backed by the UK government as part of its push on new energy sources.

Britishvolt is hoping to build a £2.6billion ‘gigafactory’ on the old Blyth power station site that will create about 3,000 jobs and be the biggest industrial investment in the North East of England since Nissan opened its Sunderland plant in 1984.