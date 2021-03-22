Azets forms partnership with Propel to serve SMEs

Asset finance

Murdoch MacLennan: ‘lifeblood’

UK asset finance provider Propel and the accounting, tax and business advisory firm Azets have formed a partnership to serve SMEs wanting to invest in plant and equipment.

Propel has a 25-year track record supporting customers, including many Azets’ clients.

Murdoch MacLennan, banking and finance partner with Azets in Scotland said: “SMEs are the lifeblood of the economy.

“Our SME clients are looking for alternative solutions to their cash flow and funding issues and asset finance can help free cash tied up in their existing assets.”

Mark Catton, CEO, Propel Finance, said: “Azets is one of the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the UK.

“We know that SMEs are incredibly important to the recovery and vibrancy of the UK economy and we can support businesses needing or wanting help to invest and grow.”