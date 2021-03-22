Main Menu

Asset finance

Azets forms partnership with Propel to serve SMEs

| March 22, 2021
Murdoch MacLennan

Murdoch MacLennan: ‘lifeblood’

UK asset finance provider Propel and the accounting, tax and business advisory firm Azets have formed a partnership to serve SMEs wanting to invest in plant and equipment.

Propel has a 25-year track record supporting customers, including many Azets’ clients. 

Murdoch MacLennan, banking and finance partner with Azets in Scotland said: “SMEs are the lifeblood of the economy. 

“Our SME clients are looking for alternative solutions to their cash flow and funding issues and asset finance can help free cash tied up in their existing assets.”

Mark Catton, CEO, Propel Finance, said: “Azets is one of the largest accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the UK.

“We know that SMEs are incredibly important to the recovery and vibrancy of the UK economy and we can support businesses needing or wanting help to invest and grow.”  

Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Neil Woodford

Legal action launched to recover Woodford losses

Neil Woodford: fund collapsed An action group has launched legal action to recover losses byRead More

RBS Gogarburn

NatWest RBS cuts state’s holding with shares buyback

NatWest Group is based at RBS headquarters in Edinburgh NatWest (RBS) Group has cut theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.