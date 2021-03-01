Azets Aberdeen move signals confidence in city

Accountancy move

David Booth: investing in the next generation

Azets, the fast-growing accountancy firm specialising in the SME market, is showing confidence in the North East economy by taking a ten-year lease on new offices in the heart of Aberdeen’s professional services district.

The firm previously operated from offices in Carden Place and West Craibstone Street.

The new offices at 37 Albyn Place extend to 4500 sq ft and and are designed to support the evolving hybrid home and office working culture.

The allow for expansion to more than 70 staff and trainees during the next two years – a 40% increase on the current staff complement of 50. There will be a variety of positions available across the business, including 10 university graduate and student placement vacancies later this year, with a further eight graduate and student placement vacancies during 2022.

David Booth, Azets managing partner in Aberdeen, said: “We are looking forward to working in a flexible, highly efficient environment that is very much in tune with how our staff want to work, and how we need to engage with our clients.

“Prior to the rebrand to Azets late last year, our previous business had a long and proud tradition serving clients, entrepreneurs and families across the North East of Scotland.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing that tradition and creating new employment opportunities as the business expands, and to investing in the next generation of accountancy talent.

“We have great confidence in the city and the local economy and look forward to playing our part as the North East recovers from the pressures and challenges of last year.”

Staff will continue to work from home until government guidelines change and will relocate to the new offices on a phased basis as and when regulations allow. A single member of staff will operate from the new offices in the first instance to receive documentation from clients, mail and deliveries.