Aviva Investors seals funding for Kildean offices

Stirling offices

Kildean Business Park: 39 acre development

Aviva Investors has completed a £22.4 million forward-funding agreement for the first phase of offices at Kildean Business Park, Stirling.

The 77,000 sq ft building is being developed by the Stirling Development Agency, a joint venture between Cromwell Property Group and Stirling Council.

It is scheduled for completion in mid-2022 and a pre-let has been agreed with investment management group M&G on a 20-year lease, which includes five-yearly reviews.

M&G staff will move from their current offices in Craigforth.

Set on the outskirts of the city, directly adjacent to Junction 10 of the M9, Kildean features 39 acres of mixed-use facilities and offices, ranging in size from small business units to large headquarters.