Amazon’s Brown joins Edinburgh TV Festival board

Georgian Brown: ‘champion of creativity’ (pic: Amazon)

Amazon Studios director of European originals Georgia Brown has been appointed advisory chairman for this year’s Edinburgh Television Festival which is planning a hybrid event.

Ms Brown oversees Amazon’s commissioning activity in the UK and Europe, and she becomes the first person from a streaming service to chair the festival which was entirely virtual last year.

She joins executive chairman Fatima Salaria in overseeing the board which includes last year’s chairman Patrick Holland, Whisper chief executive Sunil Patel, Rogan Productions managing director Soleta Rogan and BBC documentaries commissioning editor Carl Callam.

Ms Brown said this year’s programme will “talk frankly about the challenges ahead; confronting our shared responsibility in order to the accelerate the change needed to re-build, re-shape and future-proof our industry.”

She added: “Our industry has faced one of its most challenging years ever and we have proven what we can overcome when we unite around a common goal.”

Ms Salaria hailed Ms Brown as a “champion of innovative creativity who recognises the opportunities for change in TV”.

The TV Festival’s theme of Accelerating Change will focus on how the TV sector rebuilds after Covid-19 and how content-creators have adapted in the past 12 months.

Speaking to a committee of MPs last November Ms Brown dismissed concerns that Amazon is “lagging behind” streaming rivals including Netflix in the race for British content.

Ms Brown has overseen a portfolio of content that has grown from eight shows in 2019 to 11 last year and will rise again in 2021. It includes the likes of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg comedy Truth Seekers and The Grand Tour.