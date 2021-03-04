Aggreko shares soar as new takeover suitor emerges

New bid talk

Aggreko provides power for events

Shares in Aggreko soared to new highs today amid speculation that a potential rival bidder is pursuing the Glasgow-based temporary power generator.

Aggreko has been in talks about a £2.25 billion takeover by private equity groups TDR Capital and I Squared Capital with the pair expected to make a formal offer ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Newswire Bloomberg today reported that Platinum Equity has indicated an interest in turning the bid into an auction.

There was no mention of the approach when Aggreko reported results for 2020 earlier this week.

They showed underlying operating profits fell by nearly half to £136 million, dragged lower by the effects of the pandemic, low oil prices and exceptional costs.

Shares closed up 66p or 8.02% at 889p, above the 880p offer expected from TDR Capital and I Squared Capital.