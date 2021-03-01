Aggreko; Reach; BT chair retires; Craneware upbeat

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.30am: London equity traders shake off bond pressures

London stocks rose in early trade as bond markets recovered. The FTSE 100 was up 1.3% at 6,569.32.

Housebuilders were among the gainers, with Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments all sharply higher on news that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil in his Budget this week a mortgage guarantee scheme to help first-time buyers.

8.15am: Azets expands

Azets, the fast-growing accountancy firm specialising in the SME market, is showing confidence in the North East economy by taking a ten-year lease on new offices in the heart of Aberdeen’s professional services district.

Full story here

7am: Record group takes Covid hit

Daily Record and Daily Express publisher Reach took a £100m hit to revenue from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Group revenue for the year to 27 December fell 14.6% to £600.2m. Digital revenue increased 10.6% to £118.3m, while print revenue was down by 18% to £479.3m.

Adjusted operating profit fell 12.8% to £133.8m.

Reach’s transformation programme, which saw the company shed around 600 jobs last year, delivered cost savings of over £35m at a cost of £16.5m in severance payments, while the closure of two print plants is expected to deliver annualised net savings of £11m.

Chief executive Jim Mullen said: “Reach has become a stronger business in 2020 thanks to the ongoing hard work and commitment of our people during this unprecedented year.

“We have delivered our strategic milestones ahead of our original expectations and will now increase investment to accelerate delivery, focusing on the use of enhanced customer insight to drive engagement and our medium-term objective of doubling digital revenues.

“While macro-economic uncertainty resulting from Covid-19 clearly remains, the group is well placed to make good progress during 2021 and to generate increased long term value as the customer value strategy gathers momentum.”

Final dividend proposed of 4.26p per share.

BT chairman retires

BT Group has announced that Jan du Plessis is to retire as chairman in 2021 once a successor has been appointed.

Mr du Plessis joined BT as a non-dxecutive director in June 2017 and was appointed chairman in November 2017. The board will now initiate a process for the appointment of a successor led by the Senior Independent Director.

Aggreko dividend proposed

Temporary power provider Aggreko is proposing a final dividend for the year of 10 pence per share as a sign of positivity after posting a 40% fall in underlying operating profit for the year to the end of December.

The Glasgow-based company, which is subject to takeover interest, said: “We are encouraged by the recovery we are seeing in our markets, despite wider macro uncertainty.

“The positive momentum we have experienced in early trading, together with the work to date on our strategic initiatives, underpins our confidence in making progress in 2021, notwithstanding the recent strengthening of sterling.”

Craneware profits rise

Healthcare billing company Craneware said half year profit before tax increased 3% to $9.9m (H1 2020: $9.6m) on a 6% rise in revenue to $38m (H1 2020: $35.9m).

The interim dividend is increased 4% to 12p per share (H1 2020: 11.5p per share).

Keith Neilson, CEO, said: “The positive performance in the first half of the year provides a strong foundation for future growth. We are making considerable progress on our Trisus expansion strategy and seeing accelerated adoption of this cloud-platform by our existing and new customers.

“Managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly been the top priority for all healthcare-related organisations over the past year and will continue to be the case for many months to come, providing front-line care while adjusting to new methods of healthcare delivery and ensuring their financial operations can respond.

“Our customers continue to take steps to create further resilience across their financial operations and we are committed to providing them with the tools and insight to do so.

“The first half’s positive sales performance has continued with ongoing pipeline growth, a growing Trisus customer base, expanding offering and clear market need. While cognisant of the challenges presented by the macro environment, we are confident in the continued positive performance of the business and accelerated growth rates moving forward.”

Macfarlane deal

Packaging company Macfarlane Group has acquired GWP Holdings, the owner of GWP Group, a protective packaging manufacturing and distribution business based in Wiltshire.

Full story here

Markets

The FTSE 100 was set to make a strong start to the trading week with both bond and equity markets returning to some sort of normality after the recent sell-off.

Asia’s main markets were in recovery mode. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 1.39% while the Shanghai Composite in China gained 1.06%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surged 2.47% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.74% higher.