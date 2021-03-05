Royal London profits fall; Unite extends student discounts

Daily Business Live

8.45am: London slides

As expected, the FTSE 100 fell in early trade in line with overseas markets (see below). The index of blue chip stocks was trading at 6,591.04, down 59.84 (0.90%)

7am: Parsley Box to float

Scotland-based ready meal provider Parsley Box, led by Kevin Dorren, pictured, and chaired by Chris van der Kuyl, has announced its intention to float on London’s Alternative Investment Market.

The company, which targets its meals at the “baby boomer” generation, said it would give its customers the chance to invest in the firm as part of the IPO.

Royal London profits fall

Royal London, which owns Scottish Life and Scottish Provident, said operating profit before tax decreased to £41m (2019: £165m), reflecting reduced new business sales and continued investment to enhance customer service and generate long-term growth.

Profit before tax came in at £131m (2019: £414m), reflecting reduced operating profit as well as lower relative returns on UK investments in 2020 and further reductions in yields to historic lows.

Barry O’Dwyer, group chief executive, (pictured) said: “Our asset management business successfully navigated volatile financial markets in 2020. Assets under management increased to £148bn and we saw strong inflows into our sustainable funds. Pensions new business sales reduced, primarily due to individuals delaying the decision to consolidate their investments and fewer people moving employer during these uncertain times.

“Intermediated Protection performed strongly as a result of enhancements to our product proposition and maintaining excellent customer service. We have paid £13.1m in Protection claims to families of more than 2,100 customers who sadly died from Covid-19.

“As a mutual we are able to take a long-term approach despite short-term uncertainties. Our robust capital position has allowed us to continue our investment in systems and service to benefit our customers. Eligible customers will also benefit from a ProfitShare of £146m, a unique feature of mutuality which enhances the value of their savings.”

Aggreko recommends offer

The boards of directors of Aggreko and Albion Acquisitions, a vehicle for I Squared Capital and TDR Capital, have recommended an all cash takeover valuing the Glasgow power generator at £2.3bn.

Unite students discount

Unite Students, the owner, manager and developer of student accommodation, has announced an additional three-week extension to its 50% rent discount for students, originally announced on 11 January. This takes the total discount period to 10 weeks, up to the end of the Government’s stay at home rule on 29 March.

The ten-week rental discount and four-week complimentary tenancy extension will be available to students not living in their accommodation between 18 January and 28 March 2021.

Approximately 60% of checked-in students have now returned.

Subject to no further major changes in Government guidelines, this will be the group’s final rent discount relating to Covid-19.

Based on take-up of the rental discount to date and occupancy in our buildings, the total 10-week rental discount and tenancy extension is expected to result in a reduction in rental income of up to £10 million (Unite share), equivalent to 2.5 pence of EPRA EPS for the 2021 financial year.

This represents a lower impact than previously anticipated, despite the three-week extension to the discount, reflecting the high number of students now in occupation in our buildings.

Unite said it has collected 95% of rent due to date for the 2020/21 academic year. To be eligible for the rent discounts, students are required to be up to date with their rental payments.

Markets

Japanese shares fell for a second straight session, following a dip on Wall Street after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell made comments that disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term US bond yields and inflation which would push up interest rates.

Mr Powell did not indicate that the central bank was planning immediate action to halt the rise in yields on Treasury bonds.

The Fed would continue its asset purchases of $120 billion a month until “substantial further progress” had been made and that it would be “some time” before conditions emerged where it would even contemplate a rise in its base interest rate, he said.

But Wall Street considered that this was not enough.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3%, to record its third consecutive session of declines. The Nasdaq dropped by 2.1% and is now close to a 10% decline from its record high earlier this year – close to a correction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.1%, after dropping by 722 points during the day.

Asian markets followed suit with the Nikkei share average losing 2.14% at 0200 GMT, while the broader Topix was down 1.13% to 1,863.45.