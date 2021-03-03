Main Menu

ADL to supply electric buses to Glasgow ahead of COP26

| March 3, 2021

Electric bus to hit Glasgow streets this year

Bus builders Alexander Dennis and BYD UK have secured an order for 22 electric single deck vehicles from First Bus to be on the roads in Glasgow in time for the COP26 climate conference.

The buses, which are part-funded by the Scottish Government will begin operations ahead of further electrification of the First Bus fleet in the city. 

This comes just seven months after First Bus announced its commitment to purchase no diesel buses after 2022 and to operate a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

Using BYD’s battery electric driveline technology, ADL will assemble the buses at its factory in Falkirk, ensuring the investment benefits the local economy in Scotland’s Central Belt.

The Scottish Government has supported First’s purchase of these 22 BYD ADL Enviro200EV through the first round of the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

News, Environment, Scotland, Transport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street

Scotland benefits from UK’s ‘fiscal firepower’

Scotland receives £1.2 billion in consequentials (pic: Terry Murden) Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said theRead More

First-Minister- Nicola Sturgeon pledges-the-truth

Sturgeon: ‘plot claim against Salmond is absurd’

Nicola Sturgeon swearing the oath An emotional Nicola Sturgeon today firmly rebutted suggestions of aRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.