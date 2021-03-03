Adimo aims for US after Maven raises funds

Digital support

Adimo: working with global brands

Maven Capital Partners, an investor in smaller businesses, has led a £1.54 million funding round for Glasgow-based Adimo, a marketing technology platform to help expand its service into the US.

Using real-time information on price, promotions, stock and retailer availability, Adimo’s technology is enabling consumers to buy directly from virtually any digital marketing touchpoint they interact with, including display adverts, landing pages, websites, social media and video.

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively accelerated the growth of online shopping and this shift presents challenges for both retailers and brands as consumers are 25% less likely to make spontaneous purchases.

Adimo works with some of the world’s biggest brands, including Nestle, Arla, Danone, Fever-Tree, and Bacardi, helping them optimise their digital marketing strategy and drive efficiencies.

The investment from the Maven VCTs will support its expansion into the US market to accelerate revenue growth, as well as help with the development of a highly complementary new product.

Julie Glenny, investment director at Maven, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the Maven VCTs to back an impressive management team who have developed a highly focused solution that is helping FMCG brands take control of their data and create a direct link with their end consumers.

“Adimo has demonstrated strong commercial traction for its product thus far, which is reflected by the number of blue chip customers who have adopted the platform.

“The ecommerce market is experiencing rapid expansion, which is set to sustain throughout 2021. We look forward to supporting the business as it seeks to capitalise on these growth opportunities.”

Richard Kelly, CEO at Adimo, added: “We are thrilled to take the next step on our journey with the backing of Maven.

“Online shopping growth in the FMCG and CPG markets has accelerated significantly over the past year with the pandemic, and this has only caused more challenges for brands who are spending significantly on advertising and shopper marketing but gaining little back in consumer insights.”